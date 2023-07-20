Death of former councillor, Mary McDonald

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Mary McDonald

Church Street, Leighlinbridge,and Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. July 19th 2023. (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her sisters Sheila and Annie. She will be sadly missed by her brother Tom, sister-in-law Sheelagh, brother-in-law Hughie, nieces, nephews, relatives’ neighbours and friends.

 

May Mary Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 3.oc, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7.oc. Removal on Friday Morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11.oc, followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Mary’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

 

