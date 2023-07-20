  • Home >
Delay in taking statement from special needs child assaulted by teenager

Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

IT TOOK four weeks for a child with additional needs to have his statement taken by gardaí when he became the victim of an unprovoked assault.

The matter was raised at Carlow County Council’s Joint Policing Committee, with members of Carlow PPN questioning the length of time it took a specialist garda interviewer to be made available to the child.

The meeting was told the child with additional needs was the victim of an unprovoked assault by “a teenager not at the same school”.

Supt Anthony Farrell stated that the interviewing of children was set out in legislation, with specific guidelines in place. He confirmed that within the garda division of Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow there are four gardaí specialised in this area and two in the protectional divisional service covering Carlow/Kilkenny. They are the members specifically trained to take statements from children.

He accepted that four weeks is “not what gardaí would like”, but reiterated that gardaí were bound by legislation and were obligated to follow the safeguarding children guidelines.

 

