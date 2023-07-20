Fantastic line-up of events for Tinahely Show 2023

Organisers of Tinahely Show at their recent launch

By Suzanne Pender

TINAHELY Agricultural Show invites you to celebrate the richness and diversity of Co Wicklow at the 2023 staging of the event on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The official launch of the show took place recently at the Courthouse, Tinahely, where details were announced for this annual celebration of rural life.

Tinahely Show is recognised as being one of the top-three agricultural shows in the country and attracts over 20,000 people each year from all over the country, due to the range of exhibits, displays, musical entertainment, competitions and events to suit all the family.

Highlights announced for the 2023 show include the ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition, which has its inaugural attendance in 2022, is back with an even greater display of all that is great about the Garden County.

Wicklow’s greatest ambassador and celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio will be on the Wicklow Naturally stage to share some of her amazing recipes, using Wicklow-sourced ingredients.

“Wicklow County Council is delighted to announce our support for this excellent showcase of all that is great about Wicklow to a captive rural and urban audience at the Wicklow County Show in Tinahely,” said Emer O’Gorman, chief executive of Wicklow County Council.

Country music star Derek Ryan and his band will headline a great musical line-up. The roll call of success for the multi-talented Carlow man is long and much deserved – with two Irish number-one albums, sell-out shows at home and abroad and fistfuls of awards to his name.

The entertainment line-up also includes the ever-popular Stacey Breen, Theresa and The Stars and Neon River.

Tinahely Show will also feature all the usual attractions that provide the unique blend of agricultural competitions, entertainment, crafts, novelty events and amusements for all the family.

“The show committee would like to thank all of our trade stands, local businesses and sponsors, who have shown such unwavering support through the years and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in 2023,” said chairman Thomas McDonald.

“The Tinahely Show is a fun day out for the whole family, with entertainment throughout the day for all ages.”

Entries are now open for all categories and can be made online at www.tinahelyshow.ie until 28 July.