Irish fans clamour for Taylor Swift tickets with over 60,000 in first queue

Kenneth Fox

Taylor Swift fans hoping to nab tickets for her Aviva Stadium gigs have been glued to their devices throughout the day.

Tickemaster announced there would be three general sale times for fans who received an access code.

The first was 11am, for tickets for Friday, June 28th, 1pm for Saturday, June 29th and 3pm for Sunday, June 30th.

Those who have been placed on the wait list still have a chance to be moved off on Thursday, and may receive a text message with an access code.

It is expected there will be more demand than there are tickets available, for the Irish leg of her ‘Era’s’ tour.

There were over 60,000 who joined the queue for Taylor Swift’s first gig. This is just for the Friday show, on June 28th, 2024.

Many people online hoping to get tickets were dismayed when they found out the only tickets left were the VIP packages which cost anywhere from €500 to €743.

Others were placed in long queues with thousands of people and when it got to their chance to buy tickets were kicked out unexpectedly.

Those who were lucky enough to get tickets for one of her shows often could only get seats that were far away from the stage.

Controversy arose last month over hotel prices in the capital around the time of her gigs next year.

A TD claimed hotels in Dublin are engaged in “rampant price gouging” around those dates.

There is not a hotel room available in Dublin for less than €350 on the dates of the Eras tour shows next year, Independent TD Thomas Pringle told the Dáil.

The Donegal representative said he was highlighting the Swift concerts as the star has many young fans who will travel with their parents, as he raised the matter with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during Leaders Questions on Wednesday.

There was huge excitement last week when Swift announced her world tour, which will visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28th and 29th, 2024.