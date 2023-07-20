RTÉ apologises as fans slam World Cup coverage for Ireland’s opening game

Michael Bolton

RTÉ was forced to apologise for sound and picture issues as fans were left disappointed in Ireland’s opening World Cup game against Australia.

As fans across the country tuned in to this historic game which saw Ireland women’s side compete in their first ever World Cup, many were frustrated with technical issues during the game.

Commentary was out of sync for viewers and was ahead of the action. The RTÉ Player’s stream also stopped working in the first half, as viewers vented their anger on social media during the game.

This led to many viewers to switching to ITV as the game went on.

We’re aware of audio issues and working to rectify them as quickly as possible. — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 20, 2023

RTÉ issued an apology on screen during the game for the poor sound quality, while they also tweeted that they were working to fix the sound issues as quickly as possible.

As of writing, it is currently 0-0. In the tournament’s opening game, New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0 thanks to a goal from Hannah Wilkinson in the second half.