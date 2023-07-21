Art group to host exhibition in Killoughternane

By Suzanne Pender

THE colourful and creative results of a year well spent will be on display for all to enjoy in Killoughternane Old School this weekend.

Killoughternane Art Group will host their art exhibition in the old school (Eircode R95XR58) from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday 22 July and again on Sunday 23 July from noon to 6pm.

Meeting weekly in the old school in Killoughternane between Borris and Garryhill, members of the group are delighted to invite all to their annual summer exhibition, with the official opening taking place at 6pm on Saturday 22 July.

Working in a shared studio and facilitated each week throughout the year by professional Clonegal-based artist Moira McCaffery, this is the group’s highlight of their painting year. And they are looking forward to sharing the results of their work.

Killoughternane Art Group’s classes are in receipt of support from the Education and Training Board ETB, to whom they are most thankful.