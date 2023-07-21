Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

14th July, 2023. Peacefully at her home in Bilston, Wolverhampton, UK, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Miley, daughter Elizabeth and parents Jimmy and Mary. Eileen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Bernadette, Eileen, Rosanne, Margaret and Birdie, sons Jimmy, Archie and Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Patrick, sister Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Heat Town, Wolverhampton, on Friday, 21st July, for Mass at 5.00p.m. Eileen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, 23rd July at 11.00a.m. in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.