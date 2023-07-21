  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition

Gardaí investigating two assaults that left men in critical condition

Friday, July 21, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults which left two me in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 30s was assaulted in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning while in Dublin a man in his 50s was attacked in the city centre late on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have launched two separate appeals, the first concerns an assault in Dublin city centre that happened on Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm when a number of individuals attacked an American tourist.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

In the second incident a man in his 30s remain in a critical condition following an assault on Dominic Street in Galway in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these assaults to come forward.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

New regulations make fixed track hoists part of Housing Adaption grants

Friday, 21/07/23 - 11:51am

LDA seeks to purchase privately-owned sites to drive affordable homebuilding

Friday, 21/07/23 - 11:05am

TD calls for change in ‘terms of conditions’ of garda recruitment

Friday, 21/07/23 - 10:12am