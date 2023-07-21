Man who stabbed friend in the face ‘for no apparent reason’ jailed for two years

Isabel Hayes & Claire Henry

A man who put a knife blade “clean through the cheek” of his friend “for no apparent reason” has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Karl Core (34) left his victim with a hole in his cheek through which he could feel his tongue in the wake of the unprovoked attack on June 19th, 2021, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The pair had been socialising together in the pub prior to the attack. The victim was in a garden two doors down from the accused, working on his car, when Core came along, leaned over the garden gate and swung at the man with a 15-inch kitchen knife, causing the cut.

The pair had been discussing drugs immediately before the attack, with the victim saying he did not do drugs. Core was intoxicated and on crack cocaine at the time, the court heard.

Core, of Parlickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to David Fox at the same address. He has two previous offences.

Judge Orla Crowe said this was a very serious assault that was at the upper end of the scale for a Section 3 assault.

Scared for life

The judge noted the cut to the face “penetrated right through into his mouth cavity” and Mr Fox was “presumably left scarred for life as a result of this assault”.

“Crack cocaine led this man, for no apparent reason, to lean over the garden gate and swing at his friend with a knife and stab him in the right cheek,” she said.

Sentencing him on Friday, she said: “I have to access this matter, and it is a very serious assault; the court is of the view that it does warrant a custodial sentence.”

Judge Crowe said Core put the knife “clean through the cheek” of his friend. She added, “scars on the face have much more consequences than on any other part of the body” and set a headline sentence of four years.

The judge said she would consider Core’s guilty plea, his supportive family, his adherence to bail conditions and his minor previous convictions as mitigating factors in this case.

She imposed a three-year sentence, but in light of the considerable work he has done, suspended the final 12 months under strict conditions for 18 months.

Core must remain under the supervision of the probation services for 12 months post-release and carry out all directions deemed necessary by them.

‘Reckless, one-off incident’

Garda Kate Bellew told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that Mr Fox came into Blanchardstown Garda station around 7.30pm on the evening in question, holding a tea cloth to his bleeding face.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he received a number of stitches to his face and inside his mouth. He had a 1cm wound on his face, the court heard.

Core was arrested and questioned by gardaí, with nothing of evidential value emerging. A number of knives were seized from his house, but the weapon used was not identified.

Nicola Cox BL, defending, said Core was heavily intoxicated at the time of the offence and had a very poor memory of the incident.

“Crack cocaine led to this reckless incident,” Ms Cox said, adding it was a “reckless, one-off incident that should never have happened”.

She said Core has made efforts to detox and has reduced his drug usage to methadone and cannabis. He is working with a drug’s clinic to rid himself of all illegal drugs, the court heard.

Ms Cox also handed in to the court a letter of apology from Core.