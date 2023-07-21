Mobile Music Machine to visit Carlow care homes

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Arts Office in conjunction with Creative Ireland have organised a series of concerts where brilliant musicians and singers visit elderly members of the community in their care homes. The idea for Mobile Music Machine was born during the long, grim months of Covid lockdowns, to bring some love and joy back into people’s lives.

Those concerts started in May 2020 and have to date seen over 100 of Ireland’s leading musical artists perform more than 2,000 concerts in 23 counties, reaching an audience of 150,000 and providing access to the arts for all.

Now the Mobile Music Machine has been cranked up again and stellar musicians will perform 20 concerts in residential care homes and healthcare settings across the county.

The itinerary for the rounds of concerts, which include performances by harpist Orla Fallon and singer Jerry Fish along with other musicians is:

Week 1 – 28 and 30 July: Orla Fallon, singer/harpist; Lynda O’Connor, violin; Gerald Peregrine, cello

Week 2 – 21-22 August: Jerry Fish, singer; Gerald Peregrine, cello; Vincent Lynch, piano

Week 3 – 2-3 October: Anthony Kearns, tenor; Gerald Peregrine, cello; Vincent Lynch, piano

Week 4 – 6-7 November: Sandra Oman, soprano; Gerald Peregrine, cello; Vincent Lynch, piano.

These events are organised by the arts office of Carlow County Council and made possible through the support of the Creative Ireland Creativity in Older Age Scheme.

To find out more about the Creative Ireland Programme, visit https://www.creativeireland.gov.ie/en/

For full concert details, see www.careconcerts.com,