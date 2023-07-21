Search ends sadly in Portlaoise as body of missing Athy man Gavin Rowan is found

  • Home >
Friday, July 21, 2023

THE search for a missing Athy man has sadly been stood down, following the discovery of a body in Portlaoise.

Gardaí confirmed last night the search for Gavin Rowan has ended after his remains were found

 

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

Concern grew last after the 40-year-old’s black Volkswagen Passat was located by gardaí at Derries Wood in Ballyshaneduff, Co Laois, near the village of Emo. A subsequent search of the area failed to locate him.

Gavin was last seen on Friday 7 July and was reported missing on Monday 10 July.

He was originally from the Castlemitchell/Millown area but had been living in the Celbridge/Leixlip area recently.

