Spanish police arrest two Irish men on suspicion of raping British woman in Magaluf

Gerard Couzens

Spanish police have arrested two male Irish holidaymakers on suspicion of raping a British woman in a hotel in Magaluf.

The pair were held at Palma Airport as they were preparing to board a flight to Dublin.

They have already gone before a judge and were remanded in prison pending an ongoing investigation.

Police went public with the arrests following the court hearing in the Majorcan capital Palma which took place behind closed doors on Thursday.

The two men being probed over the sex attack, said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, have not been named. Their ages have not been released.

The hotel where the incident allegedly occurred has not been named either.

A Civil Guard spokesman said: “Officers specialising in investigating sex crimes have arrested two Irish men on suspicion of sexually assaulting a British tourist in a hotel in Magaluf.

“In the early hours of Wednesday a young woman raised the alarm, saying she had been sexually assaulted by two men.

“She was taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma by a police patrol.

“With the information the woman provided, officers from the specialist sex crimes group began an investigation and found out the suspected authors were no longer in the hotel which they had left to return to their home country.

“Officers went to the island airport to find them and proceeded to arrest them after tracking them down to the boarding area where they were awaiting a flight to Dublin.

“They were remanded in prison yesterday following a court hearing.”

Police said the British woman has now returned to the UK.

A source close to the investigation said it was being treated as a rape.

Local police on Punta Ballena street in Magaluf, where most of the nightclubs and bars are located. The Mallorcan town is one of the main destinations for Irish and British tourists during summer. Photo: AFP via Getty

On July 9th a British holidaymaker was arrested at Palma Airport after allegedly raping his girlfriend at their hotel on the island.

The 38-year-old was held as he tried to fly home after his 24-year-old partner went to police to say he had forced himself on her in the bathroom of their hotel room.

The couple are said to have been staying at a three-star hotel near the resort of Magaluf.

In May a British tourist was arrested and thrown in jail on suspicion of raping a female friend of his son’s at a hotel in Magaluf.

The holidaymaker was also held at Palma Airport after allegedly packing his bags and trying to leave the island in a hurry hours later.

The woman, also believed to be British, told detectives she was forced to have sex after falling asleep in her friend’s room which had an internal door leading into his dad’s room.