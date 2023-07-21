‘Traumatic demands’ on gardaí

By Suzanne Pender

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris said he was keenly aware of the “traumatic demands” made on members of An Garda Síochána and insisted that supports within the force are available.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor had reflected on how hard the gardaí work and the huge demands placed on them, adding that she had a son and son-in-law who are members of the gardaí. She added that online and social media also created “great challenges” for gardaí. “What supports are in place for them, people who often go above and beyond the call of duty?” she asked.

The commissioner said he was very much aware of the “traumatic demands” made on members of An Garda Síochána, adding that they have to deal with a lot of horrendous incidents. He accepted that there was a responsibility on him to protect the health and safety of members, but also a moral obligation, given they are often asked to do very difficult work.

Commissioner Harris stated that a counselling service is available to garda members 24/7, while a chief medical officer is part of a health and wellbeing strategy implemented. He added that gardaí have also worked with St John of God’s to devise a mental health first-aid package, which identifies areas of stress and signposts members to professional help.

Pastoral care is also offered to members, along with peer support garda training and a Garda Benevolent Fund.