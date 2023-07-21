Two Carlow men jailed for trying to collect dead man’s pension at local post office

Declan Haughney and Gareth Coakley

TWO Carlow men were today, Friday, sent to prison for trying to defraud the local post office of a dead man’s pension, which Judge Eugene O’Kelly described as “a callous disregard of the welfare of a dying man”.

Declan Haughney, Pollerton Road was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years’ imprisonment, and Gareth Coakley, John Sweeny Park, was sentenced to two year’s imprisonment, both with the final six months suspended, for attempting to defraud Hosey’s Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow of the pension of the deceased Peadar Doyle, Mr Haughney’s uncle, on 21 January 2022.

Mr Haughney (41) and Mr Coakley (38) were spotted by a member of the public carrying Mr Doyle to the post office with his legs dragging behind him and that when she saw Mr Doyle’s face it was grey and his eyes were fixed.

CCTV footage shown in court shows the pair carrying Mr Doyle into the post office and walking up to the counter. Mr Haughney is seen talking to the post office teller while Mr Coakley tries to hold Mr Doyle up before letting him go and he slides to the floor.

Prosecuting garda Joe O’Keeffe told the court that Mr Haughney, who had tried to collect Mr Doyle’s pension earlier that morning but was refused, got aggressive with the post office teller, Margaret O’Toole, shouting that his uncle was dead and that it was her fault for making him bring Mr Doyle to the post office in person.

Judge O’Kelly noted that there was no question of foul play in Mr Doyle’s death and that the attempted deception case did not hinge on when exactly he died but that he had died some time that morning.

The incident made national and international headlines when it happened and was satirised in several St Patrick’s Day parades two months later. In a victim impact statement by Mr Doyle’s sister Noeleen Dowling, the family said that he was a much-loved brother and uncle. She said that it was a double tragedy for her because it involved both her brother and her nephew. She said that Mr Doyle’s death had been “reduced to a macabre spectacle”, that her brother’s “dignity had been stripped of him” and that “no-one should die in those circumstances”. She also referred to the hurt caused to the family by disrespectful media reports, the “tasteless and insensitive parodies on St Patrick’s Day” and that the family had to re-live Mr Doyle’s death over and over.

David Roberts, BL, for Mr Haughney said that his client was a long-term addict with 55 previous convictions, whose mother died when he was a child and that he had no relationship with his father.

The court heard that Mr Haughney had previously been convicted of stealing his uncle’s pension some time before this incident, when he collected it while his uncle was hospitalised

Richard Downey, BL, for Mr Coakley, who had 49 previous convictions, described his client as an “entrenched addict” of drugs and alcohol, which he has taken since the age of 11 and that he told his counsel “he wasn’t in his right mind on the day in question”.

When Judge Eugene O’Kelly was sentencing the pair in Carlow Circuit Court today, he said that Mr Haughney had made no attempt to get help for his uncle on 21 January and instead, he and Mr Coakley brought him to the post office.