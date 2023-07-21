What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Housing and an assault that left a US tourist in critical condition are among the topics that feature on Friday’s front pages.

An agency is to be set up to purchase land for affordable and social housing, The Irish Times reports. A story on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee pledging to deal with violence also features on the front page, it comes following the city centre assault.

Russia halting the Black Sea grain deal could spark a global food crisis, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on an English couple who were found dead in their home in Co Tipperary.

The Echo leads with a story on the lack of home carers in Cork.

The assault on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre also makes the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail and The Herald.

For all the big news and sport, pick up a copy of Friday’s Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/U8X6YepJ39 — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) July 20, 2023

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Ireland’s Women’s World Cup opener.

Friday’s front page pic.twitter.com/DRfCluO46h — Irish Daily Star (@isfearranstar) July 21, 2023

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on 200 children waiting for special education places in Northern Ireland.

The ongoing Nigel Farage bank scandal continues in the British papers on Friday, alongside new court documents on the Duke of York.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say the NatWest chief executive has apologised to Nigel Farage over the closure of his bank accounts.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: Bank boss says sorry to Farage over accounts#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/18bnynAT30 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 20, 2023

TIMES: NatWest’s boss says sorry over Farage row #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vbb8iKRfoj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2023

MAIL: Apology (of sorts) from Coutts ….but silence from BBC #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4TqAUxnm5G — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2023

According to new court documents, the Daily Mirror says Andrew visited Jeffrey Epstein while he was under house arrest.

The Guardian reports taxpayers will pay for a 45 per cent pay rise to the royal family despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Guardian front page, Friday 21 July 2023: Taxpayer to fund 45% pay rise for royals despite cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/4wlPGWPe9G — The Guardian (@guardian) July 20, 2023

The Sun says ITV has beat the BBC in a bid for Josie Gibson, who will appear on I’m A Celebrity, rather than Strictly Come Dancing.

On tomorrow’s front page: This Morning star Josie Gibson signs for I’m a Celeb after ITV see off rival bid from Strictly Come Dancing https://t.co/ggLB1QFgL2 pic.twitter.com/itor6lyzyJ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 20, 2023

The i relays a warning from UK’s top medics who say one in six people will be stuck on NHS waiting lists if doctor strikes continue.

Friday’s front page: 1 in 6 people will be stuck on NHS waiting lists if doctor strikes continue, warn UK’s top medics #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eC9ZYk4hb6 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 20, 2023

One of the biggest offshore wind farm projects has been halted due to surging costs, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 21 July pic.twitter.com/XWKWyDS1ev — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 20, 2023

The Independent leads with their investigation into a now closed Berkshire mental health hospital who were treating patients like “animals”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Closed: Hospital we exposed for treating patients ‘like animals’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hX6rEjjA4Q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2023

The Daily Express features fury over plans to scrap a tax break on pensions.

Front Page – Fury over plan to axe pension tax break#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Mombn2GnTA pic.twitter.com/If3Zoyxrep — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 20, 2023

Metro says Just Stop Oil activists were met by counter-protesters who surrounded them with a human chain.

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 JUST STOP FOILED 🔴 Eco activists ‘kettled’ by rival group#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/az9Qa8XRQr — Metro (@MetroUK) July 20, 2023

And the Daily Star asks “are they quackers?” over £100 on the spot fines for feeding ducks, flying kites and tree-climbing.