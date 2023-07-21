What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, July 21, 2023

Housing and an assault that left a US tourist in critical condition are among the topics that feature on Friday’s front pages.

An agency is to be set up to purchase land for affordable and social housing, The Irish Times reports. A story on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee pledging to deal with violence also features on the front page, it comes following the city centre assault.

Russia halting the Black Sea grain deal could spark a global food crisis, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on an English couple who were found dead in their home in Co Tipperary.

The Echo leads with a story on the lack of home carers in Cork.

The assault on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre also makes the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail and The Herald.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Ireland’s Women’s World Cup opener.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on 200 children waiting for special education places in Northern Ireland.

The ongoing Nigel Farage bank scandal continues in the British papers on Friday, alongside new court documents on the Duke of York.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say the NatWest chief executive has apologised to Nigel Farage over the closure of his bank accounts.

According to new court documents, the Daily Mirror says Andrew visited Jeffrey Epstein while he was under house arrest.

The Guardian reports taxpayers will pay for a 45 per cent pay rise to the royal family despite the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun says ITV has beat the BBC in a bid for Josie Gibson, who will appear on I’m A Celebrity, rather than Strictly Come Dancing.

The i relays a warning from UK’s top medics who say one in six people will be stuck on NHS waiting lists if doctor strikes continue.

One of the biggest offshore wind farm projects has been halted due to surging costs, according to the Financial Times.

The Independent leads with their investigation into a now closed Berkshire mental health hospital who were treating patients like “animals”.

The Daily Express features fury over plans to scrap a tax break on pensions.

Metro says Just Stop Oil activists were met by counter-protesters who surrounded them with a human chain.

And the Daily Star asks “are they quackers?” over £100 on the spot fines for feeding ducks, flying kites and tree-climbing.

