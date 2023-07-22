Death notices and funeral arrangements

Seamus Carter

Abbey Street, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, formerly Cobh, Co. Cork and Rainham, Essex, U.K.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, his son Pat, daughter Mary, daughter in law Sarah, son in law Roger, grandsons Sid, Johnny and Dominic, great-grandchildren Luna and Ayla, his sisters, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (R95 D853) from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday 22nd and from 2pm on Sunday 23rd. Removal from the funeral home to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, for prayers at 6pm on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday 24th of July in Duiske Abbey followed by burial in the old cemetery, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny.