Emily’s Playgroup closes its doors after four decades

By Elizabeth Lee

THE curtains have finally closed on Emily’s Playgroup after 41 years in operation. Based in Ballyellen, Goresbridge, more than 2,220 children passed through its doors since 1982.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, most of Emily first class from 1982 were present to be with Emily Whitford McDonald and her husband John.

Ronan Whitford, Nigel Whitford, Isha McDonald, Alice Smith, James Todd, Anne Marie Doran, Patricia Kavanagh and Patrick Curran were the eight lucky children who were in her first class over four decades ago. Four of them – Nigel, Isha, Alice and Ronan – all returned to Emily’s playgroup for the last day so it was an emotional but joyous time for all involved.

And just to illustrate life’s great circle, Nigel’s daughter Nollaig was a member of the final class of 2023.

Parents, former class members, well wishers and friends all wished Emily and John the best in their retirement before they closed the doors and packed away the colouring pencils for the last time.