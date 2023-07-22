Grass Roots arts festival will take place in Bagenalstown

The beautiful river Barrow in Bagenalstown will feature in the upcoming arts festival

By Elizabeth Lee

A COLLECTIVE floatation experience on the River Barrow, a film premier by a local artist, ceramic workshops and a series of specially-commissioned public art works are all featured in this year’s Grass Roots arts festival in Bagenalstown.

This is the third year that Muine Bheag Arts is presenting its Grass Roots arts festival, which will take place in Bagenalstown from 11 August to 10 September.

This year’s programme will include work by artists Cóilín O’Connell, Mollie Anna King, Niamh Seana Meehan and Holly Pickering. Following a period of time spent in Bagenalstown, the artists have developed a series of public artworks and one-off events that will be situated in public spaces throughout the town, including Muine Bheag Community Centre, Rudkins’ Mill and along the River Barrow.

Events include the launch, a tour of the public artworks, a ceramic workshop, a performance where people are invited to float in the River Barrow, a wine-making workshop and a film screening event. All the events are free of charge.

Muine Bheag Arts is run by artists Mark Buckeridge and Leah Corbett.

For more information on the programme and to book events, visit www.muinebheagarts.com.