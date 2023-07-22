High achievers praised for their success

By Suzanne Pender

SPORTING successes across all codes dominated the congratulations at last week’s council meeting, including a Carlow actress playing a sportsperson!

Cllr Fintan Phelan offered a vote of congratulations to Carlow actress Ella Lily Hyland, who stars in the Amazon Prime drama series Fifteen-Love, which will be streamed on the global service this week.

“We wish her the very best with this major role,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr John Cassin paid tribute to Chloe Ryan, recently selected to be part of the Irish schools’ team and also to Patsy Whelan, who was recently presented with a lifetime achievement award for karate from the United Kingdom Karate Awards (TUKKA).

Cllr Arthur McDonald paid tribute to Bagenalstown Gaels, winners of the U15 division 3 at the recent Féile, where they represented their county, and also to Bagenalstown Pitch and Putt Club, which hosted two major competitions recently.

“Congratulations to them on two major competitions, they’re one of the top clubs in Leinster in pitch and putt,” he added.

Cllr John Murphy congratulated Carlow ladies footballers, now into the LGFA All-Ireland junior semi-final.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue congratulated Susan Gallagher of Carlow Methodist Church, who was recently ordained, and spoke of the good relationship the council has forged with the Methodist community.

Cllr Andrea Dalton wished the Ireland U20 rugby team well, noting that two members of the panel had Carlow parents – Sam Prendergast and Oscar Cawley. Scrum-half Oscar is the son of Carlow natives Clare Scully and Ciaran Cawley. Oscar is the grandson of the late Frank and Margaret Scully, Green Road, Carlow and Seán and the late Valerie Cawley, The Rectory, Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

Sam, the Irish out-half, is a son of Ciara Ware, sister of former Éire Óg and Carlow inter-county footballers Darragh, Cathal and Garvan Ware.

Cllr Fergal Browne paid tribute to the wonderful Community Games final in Ardattin recently and the enormous work the committee and each of the areas put in to ensure its success.

“Community Games epitomised what community means and there’s a huge effort made at all levels,” he said.