Information appeal renewed for Mayo crash in which man (50s) died

James Cox

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Saturday, July 15th in Swinford, Co Mayo.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred at approximately 3.35pm on the N5 at Ballymiles in Swinford.

The driver of one car, a man in his 50s, died in the collision. The male driver of the second car, and the passengers in both cars, received medical treatment at the time of the incident.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Gardaí are “anxious” to speak with the occupants of the vehicles who were in the vicinity at the time of the collision, and any person who assisted at the scene of the collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Castlebar, and surrounding areas, on Saturday afternoon, July 15th, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Ggfarda station.