Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight

Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has been arrested after €340,000 of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport during a search of luggage which arrived on a flight from Los Angeles.

Revenue officers seized approximately 17kg of cannabis on Thursday as “a result of risk profiling”.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles and searched their baggage.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, €650,000 of cannabis was seized when a passenger on another flight from Los Angeles was stopped and his luggage searched.

The 32.5kg of cannabis was discovered concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage and a person in his late teens was arrested and detained overnight at a north Dublin garda station.

