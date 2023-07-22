Top names lined up for Carlow Garden Festival

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW will open its magnificent garden and castle gates to gardening enthusiasts for the Carlow Garden Festival this week.

This annual festival, organised by the Carlow Garden Trail and renowned as one of Ireland’s finest garden festivals, takes place from Saturday 29 July to Saturday 5 August.

Now in its 21st year, this week-long event will see 18 acclaimed gardeners and garden designers from Ireland and Britain deliver an inviting range of events that includes specialist talks, garden tours and workshops.

Long-table suppers, afternoon tea and evening meals along the Carlow Garden Trail are all part of this mouth-watering mix on offer in Co Carlow.

Launching this year’s programme, Robert Miller, chairperson of the Carlow Garden Trail, said: “Gardening has become an increasingly important part of our lives since the pandemic. It is known to decrease stress levels, improve mental health, boost our immune systems, build strength and improve memory.

“Visitors to this year’s festival will gain practical information and advice from renowned gardening and horticultural experts, many from the UK, whom Irish gardeners would not have access to unless via their TV screen. From the amateur to the expert, there is something for everyone, with talks marrying traditional gardening values with biodiversity to create the ideal garden space.”

Two of the UK’s most respected gardeners, Adam Frost and James Alexander-Sinclair, are back by popular demand to open the festival on Saturday 29 July in Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven. Acknowledged as the highlight of the 2022 festival, this ever-popular duo will present design concepts for an outdoor space, using two previous garden designs they have worked on as their example.

While the extensive listing of events is posted on the Carlow Garden Festival website, of particular note is the visit of BBC ***Gardeners’ World*** presenter Nick Bailey. His presentation in Duckett’s Grove walled gardens and pleasure grounds on Sunday 30 July is entitled ‘365 days of colour in your garden – plants, tips and techniques for year-round colour’.

Earlier that day, Randal Plunkett, the man behind the Dunsany Nature Reserve, Ireland’s only large-scale rewilding, is in An Gairdín Beo, Carlow town.

Monday 31 July will see gardener and writer Alasdair Moore visit Huntington Castle, where he will trace Thomas Hanbury’s remarkable life and passion for horticulture.

‘Making magic in my garden’ will be the theme of June Blake’s presentation in Delta Sensory Gardens on the same day.

On Tuesday 1 August, head gardener of the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, Seamus O’Brien, will be in Hardymount Gardens, Tullow, where he will recount the adventures of a trip to the mountains of Ladakh.

Altamont Gardens feature on the festival programme on the same day with a talk by ecologist Mark Desmond on the rich biodiversity of Altamont Gardens.

Shankill Castle and Gardens in Paulstown will host to a trio of events on Wednesday 2 August, including a talk by Kitty Scully on essential kitchen garden plants that thrive in the Irish climate; an in-depth foraging walk through the grounds and organic farm of Shankill Castle with Mary and Robert White of Blackstairs Ecotrails; and a three-course feast supper, celebrating foraged, seasonal and local ingredients cooked by Seamus Jordan of Plúr Bakery.

Soil health will be at the forefront of Colm O Driscoll’s talk in Burtown House and Gardens on the same day.

Robin Lane Fox of ***The Guardian*** delivers an interesting talk on beauty and biodiversity in the stunning surrounds of Borris House, while later that day, Shirley Lanigan delves into herb gardening, exploring their long and colourful history at Kilgraney House and Herb Gardens.

A panellist on Radio 4’s ***Gardeners’ Question Time*** since 2009 and a well-respected garden designer, writer, broadcaster and lecturer, Matthew Wilson will give a talk at Altamont Plant Sales on Friday 4 August on how plants can be used to maximum effect, whatever the shape or size of the garden.

Gardener, presenter and writer Alys Fowler, who will be familiar to gardeners for her series ***The Edible Garden*** on BBC, will also present at this venue on the Friday, sharing tips on how to redesign a garden sustainably through recycling and reusing.

A final-day treat is in store when Fergus Garrett, chosen by ***Gardens Illustrated*** as one of the 30 most influential living garden designers and horticultural educators in Britain, visits Huntington Castle and Gardens.

Marie Staunton gives a guided tour of Delta Sensory Gardens on Saturday 5 August as she explores how gardeners can mix texture and colour to create wonderful and exciting combinations.

Summing up the value of this annual gardening festival, Carlow Tourism chairman Michael Walsh said: “Carlow Garden Festival caters for everyone, from the novice gardener to the garden connoisseur, and with special accommodation packages available for the festival, it provides the perfect opportunity to travel around the county to see the many spectacular gardens on the Carlow Garden Trail.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.carlowgardentrail.com.

For a copy of the event brochure, call 059 9130411 or download from www.carlowgardentrail.com.