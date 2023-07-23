Ardattin tractor run was great craic

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Conor Bolger, Nicole and Danny Curry, Laura Gahan, Jake, Lucy and Jack Brown, Fionn Curry and Emily Gahan.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography

 

The Brown family, Jake, Teresa, Robert and Lucy.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography.

 

Tractor run in Ardatting returning after their run.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography.

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A TRACTOR run in Ardattin attracted up to 40 entrants and was great craic despite the unseasonable weather.

“It was wet, but we still had a great day. It was great craic!” said organiser Teresa Mannering.

The drivers gathered in Ardattin village before heading off for a spin around the countryside and eventually meeting back where they started. After that, there was time for a much-needed cuppa and some refreshments at the Ardattin Inn, thanks to the Mellett family.

The event was organised by the Ardattin Fundraisers, a group that was set up to raise funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team. The tractor run raised an impressive €1,675, which has been presented to Mary Foster from the homecare team.

 

***More photos in an upcoming edition of The Nationalist 

By
