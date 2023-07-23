Carlow electrical company celebrates 40 years in business

By Suzanne Pender

A MAJOR Co Carlow employer that has trained almost 200 apprentices since its foundation and secured high-profile contracts all over Ireland celebrated 40 years in business last week.

Carlow Electrical Engineering Co/Seamus Byrne Electrical Ltd together with its sister companies Xenon and South East Electrical Wholesale celebrated 40 years in business at its annual summer barbecue recently.

The company, which was set up in the early 1980s by its managing director Shay Byrne from Linkardstown, Tinryland, has been based at the Wexford Road Business Park, Ballinacarrig since 2005, having been previously located on the Tullow Road for 20 years and at several other locations in Carlow town in its early days.

The SBE group of companies currently employs almost 100 people, many of whom are from the Carlow area.

Over the years, Seamus Byrne Electrical has completed numerous high-profile contracts throughout Ireland in the commercial, industrial, environmental, sporting and institutional sectors and has won many awards for high standards, top quality workmanship and attention to detail.

Since its inception, SBE has placed great emphasis on the training of its staff, and many of its current electricians and foremen did their apprenticeships with the company.

Almost 200 apprentice electricians have successfully passed through the company in the past four decades.

At last Friday’s celebration, two of SBE’s deceased former craftsmen, Pat and Mick Scully, were remembered at the first presentation of the Pat and Mick Scully Apprentice Award.

The award is an opportunity for the company to show its commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting the next generation of skilled tradesmen.

The first person to receive the award is Eoin Kavanagh, a second-year apprentice with Seamus Byrne Electrical Ltd. Eoin was presented with his award by Shay Byrne, managing director at the celebrations at company headquarters.

Eoin was honoured with the Pat and Mick Scully Apprentice Award for demonstrating his exceptional skills of good character, excellent craftsmanship, kindness and a willingness to learn during the different phases of his apprenticeship.

The award was open to all current apprentices within the company and was voted on by all members of SBE, including contract managers, electricians, fellow apprentices and administration staff.