Coogan hoping to book a return date to Croke Park

CARLOW forward, Emma Coogan, knows what it is like to win an All-Ireland in Croke Park. She was on the Myshall intermediate camogie team that won the 2017 intermediate All-Ireland title edging out Eglish of Tyrone by 1-10 to 1-9.

She would love it if this current group of Carlow footballers could go through what she experienced.

“It was probably the best day of my life. It was incredible to be there with my club mates. I would love to be there with the Carlow footballers. It is a big day with a big atmosphere. It is great to get there as well.

“I am enjoying this year so much. I am so happy to have joined the footballers. All the girls are amazing. I would love to go all the way with them. They deserve it so much. They are such a great group. I would love to win it with them,” Coogan says.

The dual player initially played one league game at the start of the season but has been establishing herself as a starter for Carlow ever since. She says the competition for places is intense.

“It is hard to make a name for yourself on the team but through injuries I have been able to get games on the team. All the forwards are unbelievable. I cannot even believe I have a place because if you look at the forwards up there, they are amazing.”

Carlow face the table toppers from the other group. Down are unbeaten with three wins out of three.

“They are a great team,” cautions Emma.

“We know what is against us. We have been working very hard in training and we have been trying to get away from mistakes we have made in previous matches. We are ready to take on Down. We know they are a great team. It will be a tough match but if we play the way we can play, we can do it,” is her cautious prediction.

London tested Carlow resolve the last day out. At one stage, the home side looked home and dry but had to depend on late points from Ella Molloy, Sinead Hayden and Cliodhna Ní Shé. A Caoimhe Jordan goal was the ultimate clincher.

“In the second half we knew we had more to give. We have such a strong panel. We had players to come on and we got the goal to seal it,” recalls Coogan.

*****************************************************************************************************************************

CARLOW selector and member of the management team, Sinead Commons, knows what it is like to lose big games. She is originally from Mayo and while she has seven Connaught final winner’s medals, an All-Ireland title eluded her. She managed Offaly in the past and it was from here she migrated towards Carlow.

“I am definitely a blow-in. I live in Laois. When I managed Offaly, we would have played a challenge match against Carlow. It was a great match and after that you would be looking out to see how they are doing,” she explained.

“I have four runners-up medals between underage and senior. Also, a national league runners-up. Like so many Mayo people, I have a lot of losing medals,” she says ruefully.

Could she get some consolation for those personal set-backs if Carlow could get to Croke Park and win the All-Ireland junior title? Of course, Down stand in their way next Sunday. The Mayo native says Carlow are good enough but it comes with a caveat.

“Skill-wise. Ability-wise. The commitment. Everything is all there but on big days, there may be a lack of belief. I feel on that Sunday against London that changed. At times, London came at us. On other days, we might have let them but on that Sunday, it was different. We kept pushing back. I think now they believe they should be doing it and they should be. They are definitely that good,” Sinead says.

The selector gives an example of a former adversary and a side who do believe in themselves. In the past, Antrim and Carlow had some close games, the counties met Championship semi-finals in the last two years but Carlow lost both. The northerners have pushed on. Carlow not so.

“Look at Antrim where they are. I think they will get to an intermediate final. That is the kind of team they have but at times the fear creeps into our game and allow teams to come at us.

“When we impose our game on the opposition that is where we are at our best. That is something we will have to do against Down. We will have to play our game and dictate how we want to play it. Look at Down. They have some outstanding players. Meghan Doherty, Niamh Scullion, Natasha Ferris, Vivienne McCormack.

In their final group win (1-13 to 1-9) against Limerick, Ferris scored 1-9.

“We are under no illusions. We are going to push hard but as a unit when we play as a team we can do it. Looking at Carlow in training they are unreal. We have to play for 60 minutes and we have to see it out for the full 60,” the former Mayo player stresses.

There is still a doubt about Rachel Sawyer who has been battling with injuries all season.

“We are hoping to know next Friday. She is somebody we would like to have on the pitch,” says Commons.

The one big drawback is the choice of venue. Parnell Park is a brisk walk from Croke Park where the All-Ireland senior hurling final is taking place on the same afternoon.

“We did have a chat about that. We are going to get up there earlier and get something to eat up there. We don’t want to be caught in traffic especially with Kilkenny and Limerick coming on the same route.”

Supporters planning to attend Sunday’s game would wise to follow that advice.

On Saturday, Limerick’s ladies booked themselves a Croke Park date when they beat Fermanagh by 0-10 to 1-6 in the semi-final on the opposite side of the draw and they now await the winners of Carlow and Down.

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Semi-Final

Sunday 23 July

Carlow v Down

Parnell Park, 2pm

By Kieran Murphy