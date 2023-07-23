Father and son who died in Turkey crash to be buried on Tuesday

Sarah Slater

A father and son who died in a moped accident while in Turkey last week who “were two beautiful souls who enriched the lives of all those around them” are to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his 10-year-old son, Dylan, who were from Portlaoise, died when their moped collided with a bus in the resort of Alanya which was travelling to Mersin on the D-400 highway in the Kargicak District last Monday afternoon.

It is understood the pair were carrying out a final errand prior to their departure back to Ireland.

Their remains were repatriated back to Ireland last Thursday with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the pair, whom their family have said are “eternally grateful” to have been “fortunate enough to know them, to spend time with them, to share laughter and joy with them, to consider them friends, to call them family. We will carry them in our hearts forever”.

Their funeral notice on rip.ie read: “The deaths have occurred of devoted father Eoin Fitzpatrick and his beloved son Dylan Fitzpatrick (10) of Ballytegan, Portlaoise and Clonrooske Abbey, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. Both father and son tragically passed away on July 17th, in a road traffic accident, while on holiday in Alanya, Turkey.

“The boys are deeply mourned by their utterly heartbroken family and friends, by Eoin’s eldest son, of whom he was so immensely proud, and Dylan’s big brother and best friend, Cian Fitzpatrick.

“By Eoin’s parents and Dylan’s cherished grandparents, Rita and Frank Fitzpatrick, sisters and aunts; Maryse, Ciara and Aideen; brothers and uncle-in-laws; Mark and Travis and nieces, nephews and cousin; Abi, Kandece, Charlie, Lily and Artie.

“Dylan’s devastated mother Claire Dowling, his adoring grandparents Liz and Andy Dowling and his favourite uncle, Andrew. Eoin’s treasured partner Suzie and her two young children Jake and Leon, all of whom were so very special to the boys.

“And finally, by Eoin’s aunts, uncles and cousins, his incredible friends, and Dylan’s peers and teachers at Scoil Bhríde National School, Portlaoise.”

The families of the father and son also gave special thanks to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for their support in bringing their “boys home”, the Irish Embassy in Turkey for their consular assistance, their family in Oregon in the US for their “incredible kindness and generosity”, our neighbours and friends in Alanya for their “unwavering support” and the family who travelled to Turkey “in our time of need”.

They will be reposing at their home at Ballytegan, on Monday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for 12pm Requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Fitzpatrick’s son Cian (16) was also in Turkey with them when the fatal accident occurred, but he was not involved in the incident.

The mechanic and his young son were heavily involved with Portlaoise GAA Club. The father has been described as “always having a smile on his face” by local club members.