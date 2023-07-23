Man arrested for attempted robbery of a business in Dublin

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the attempted robbery of a business premises in Dublin 1 on Saturday afternoon 22nd July.

At approximately 1.30pm, a man entered the premises on Frederick Street North, armed with what is believed to be a knife and axe, and threatened members of staff. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí were notified of the incident and a managed search operation was conducted; the suspected offender was located a short time later.

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating gardaí.

The man (aged in his 30s) was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday 24th July 2023 at 10.30am.

