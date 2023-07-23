Nearly €15,000 raised to send body of mother who died in Cork back to India along with her son

Olivia Kelleher

Close to €15,000 has been raised to send a mother of one who died a violent death in Cork back to her native India for burial with the fundraising also being carried out to pay for repatriation of her five-year-old son back to his grandparents.

Deepa Dinamani (38) died at her red brick terraced home in Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city on July 14th last. Her 41-year-old husband Regin Parithapara Rajan was subsequently charged with her murder.

Ms Dinamani had moved to Cork to April to begin work as a senior funds manager at an office in Cork Airport Business Park. The alarm was raised on the evening of July 14th when she failed to pick up her son who was in the house of a friend having attended a summer camp.

Her death has shocked members of the tight knit Indian community in Cork. Two days after she was found dead 150 people attended a candlelight vigil outside her home. They placed flowers in front of a picture of Deepa which had been placed on her doorstep.

Deepa was a native of Kerala in Southern India. She was a trained chartered accountant with over a decade of experience.

Cork Pravasi Malayali, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Coinns Cork (Cork Indian Nurses) are among those fundraising to pay for the repatriation of Deepa and her son to India.

On a donation page on idonate.ie they say as a community it is their “utmost priority” to reunite the young boy with his grandparents.

“Considering the son’s welfare, it is important that he is sent back to his family in India. His caring grandparents, uncle and the extended family are eagerly awaiting his safe return to the country.

The mental well-being of the son is of utmost concern. His bonding with his grandparents has to be ensured as soon as possible and it is the utmost priority.”

Ms Dinimani was a Hindu and members of the community say that she would her wished her son to perform the last rites.

The three groups are fundraising alongside members the Cork Indian Community facebook group and the Irish Malayalee. They also want to assist the only sibling of Deepa with costs associated with him travelling to Ireland to bring his nephew and the remains of his late sister home.

Meanwhile, Mr Rajan appeared at Cork District Court last Sunday charged with the murder, contrary to Common Law, of 38 year old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork on July 14th last.

On Thursday at Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher further remanded Mr Rajan in custody until July 31 for DPP directions in the case.

Donations can be made to the fund at https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/repatriation