New councillor makes his mark at monthly meeting

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S newest public representative cllr John Cahill brought forward two notices of motion at his first council meeting, which were duly supported and passed.

The People Before Profit councillor was co-opted to the local authority last month following cllr Adrienne Wallace’s maternity leave.

Cllr Cahill’s first motion called on the council to ‘reaffirm its commitment to uphold and protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and enshrines its commitment to continuing to stand in solidarity and campaign alongside the LGBTQ+ community for improved access to healthcare, education and resources, especially as we approach the end of Pride month’.

The motion was passed by all members.

Cllr Cahill’s second motion called on Carlow County Council ‘to agree, subject to resources, to develop and launch a strategy with community partners, including An Garda Síochána, Love Carlow Business, students’ unions in SETU and Carlow College, and the Taxi Federation regarding a joint initiative to keep women and men safe when socialising in Carlow’.

‘The Ask For Angela initiative focuses on supporting people who feel unsafe, intimidated or threatened in a social setting and allows people to discreetly signal if they need help,’ the motion stated.

The scheme has the full support of the gardaí regarding the national roll-out of this campaign.

“This is an opportunity for Carlow County Council to lead the way in ensuring community safety and committing to a zero-tolerance policy on sexual violence,” said cllr Cahill.

The motion was seconded by cllr William Paton and passed by members.