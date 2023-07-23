Teenage boy arrested in connection with alleged assault of tourist on Talbot street

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested a teenager for alleged serious assault of an American tourist on Talbolt street in Dublin

On Wednesday the 19th of July, a man in his 50s suffered life changing injuries when he was attacked on Talbot Street, just after he left his accomodation.

He is currently receiving treatment for head injuries in Beaumont hospital.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána had no further comment at this time.