  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • UN veterans remember their late comrades at wreath-laying service  

UN veterans remember their late comrades at wreath-laying service  

Sunday, July 23, 2023

 

Ava Jeaney lays a wreath in his memory of her great-grandfather Patrick Huff

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

MEMBERS of Post 29, Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA), hosted a beautiful ceremony to remember their late colleagues at a Mass and a wreath-laying service in Askea, Carlow.

The ceremony, which took place at the Church of the Holy Family, was attended by a large number of Post 29 veterans along with their families and colleagues from the Bagenalstown and Tullow branches of ONE. Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea, Bennekerry, Tinryland, who also said prayers at the UN monument in the church grounds.

MC for the day was John Kelly, a UN Veteran of Post 29, who welcomed all present. The chairman of Post 29, Daniel Carroll, addressed all present and called for a minute’s silence. Eleven wreaths were laid in total.

To finish the ceremony, military honours and ***The Last Post*** were sounded. The national flag was hoisted by Dan O’Sullivan, while the national anthem was played.

The following wreaths were laid: Dan Carroll laid a wreath on behalf of Post 29 Carlow; deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, on behalf of the government; mayor of Carlow Tom O’Neill for the people of Carlow; cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Andrea Dalton on behalf of the council; retired Garda sergeant Benny Mills on behalf of An Garda Síochána; Joe Doyle for Jim Slattery; Mrs Fleming for her husband Timmy Fleming; Eleanor Wickham for her husband Andy Wickham, who was killed in the Congo, and Richard Wickham on behalf of his brother, killed in the Congo; Ava Huff for her granddad Patsy Huff; and Seán Lawler for his granddad Mick ‘The Pipe’ Nolan.

A reception was held in Éire Óg Clubhouse and all were invited.

 

***More photos from the event in Tuesday’s paper

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Ardattin tractor run was great craic

Sunday, 23/07/23 - 1:37pm

High achievers praised for their success

Saturday, 22/07/23 - 12:37pm

Scoil Chonglais Debs in Baltinglass

Saturday, 22/07/23 - 12:33pm