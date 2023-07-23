UN veterans remember their late comrades at wreath-laying service  

By Elizabeth Lee

MEMBERS of Post 29, Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA), hosted a beautiful ceremony to remember their late colleagues at a Mass and a wreath-laying service in Askea, Carlow.

The ceremony, which took place at the Church of the Holy Family, was attended by a large number of Post 29 veterans along with their families and colleagues from the Bagenalstown and Tullow branches of ONE. Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea, Bennekerry, Tinryland, who also said prayers at the UN monument in the church grounds.

MC for the day was John Kelly, a UN Veteran of Post 29, who welcomed all present. The chairman of Post 29, Daniel Carroll, addressed all present and called for a minute’s silence. Eleven wreaths were laid in total.

To finish the ceremony, military honours and ***The Last Post*** were sounded. The national flag was hoisted by Dan O’Sullivan, while the national anthem was played.

The following wreaths were laid: Dan Carroll laid a wreath on behalf of Post 29 Carlow; deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, on behalf of the government; mayor of Carlow Tom O’Neill for the people of Carlow; cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Andrea Dalton on behalf of the council; retired Garda sergeant Benny Mills on behalf of An Garda Síochána; Joe Doyle for Jim Slattery; Mrs Fleming for her husband Timmy Fleming; Eleanor Wickham for her husband Andy Wickham, who was killed in the Congo, and Richard Wickham on behalf of his brother, killed in the Congo; Ava Huff for her granddad Patsy Huff; and Seán Lawler for his granddad Mick ‘The Pipe’ Nolan.

A reception was held in Éire Óg Clubhouse and all were invited.

