Bars of gold located after National Party makes complaint to Gardaí

Monday, July 24, 2023

Gráinne Ní Aodha and Cillian Sherlock, PA

Garda inquiries are being carried out into claims that gold was taken from the reserves of the National Party in Ireland.

It is understood that bars of gold have been located by gardaí, roughly estimated to be worth €400,000.

Party leader Justin Barrett said on Monday that “a considerable quantity in gold” had been removed from the party’s vault in Dublin and that An Garda Síochána had been contacted.

The party said the gold reserve was intended for a “mishap, or more particularly, a collapse in the value of fiat currency”.

The National Party is a Eurosceptic, anti-abortion party which has no representatives in the Dáil.

It is understood that inquiries are being carried out into who owns the gold.

In a statement, Gardaí said it does not comment on third-party statements or named individuals.

“An Garda Síochána is carrying out enquiries into an allegation of theft from a premises in Dublin 4,” it added.

