Death notices for Co Carlow

Patrick (Paddy) Connolly

Minvaud, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, 23rd July 2023, suddenly at his home, brother of the late Michael. Beloved husband of Sheila, and brother of Maura (Hickey). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister, nephews Pat, Michael and Thomas, nieces Sheila, Carmel and Marie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely (Y14 DA52) on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Clonmore cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.

Maurice O’Neill

Kilmurray, Ballon, Co. Carlow, peacefully in the loving care of Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody.

Maurice, beloved son of the late John & Mary and much loved brother of Jane, Maureen, Joann, Matt, Pat & John.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, brother-in-law Joseph Ippolito, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & friends.

May Maurice’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon, followed by removal to Saint Peter & Paul Church, Ballon arriving for 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.