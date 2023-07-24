Entries close for business awards next Monday

By Suzanne Pender

THE Carlow Business Awards are designed to shine a light on the very best businesses from right across the county and are open to firms of all shapes and sizes.

This year, the awards welcome the introduction of several new categories and some further changes to the process.

The first stage of the 2023 awards is currently open and accepting nominations; however, with less than a week to go, County Carlow Chamber encourages all not to wait until the last minute before submitting nominations.

The nomination stage will close at 5pm on Monday 31 July, and submissions take just a few minutes. Businesses may self-nominate, or members of the public can complete a nomination for a business they feel deserves to be recognised in one of the many categories.

To nominate, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G2VS7B9

The full list of categories and associated criteria can be found on Carlow Business Awards 2023.

As always, the Carlow Business Awards are open to all businesses, irrespective of whether the business is a member of the chamber.