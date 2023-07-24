New homes on Carlow/Laois border up for sale

Sruth na Ghleanna on the Carlow/Laois border by Michael Brennan Homes Ltd is a brand new development of three and four bedroom semi-detached and bungalow family homes. Located very conveniently in Killeshin, these houses are constructed of the highest quality and have superb finishes and are beautifully designed for modern living.

Michael Brennan Homes are one of Laois and Carlow’s leading home builders. They believe in building houses that enrich and enhance peoples lives. Lots of good quality superb finishes, excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail are all the hall marks of these A Rated houses. The beautiful surroundings among the Hills of Killeshin will attract many families who wish to reside in the countryside yet are within a couple of miles from Carlow town.

Some of the many features include: Air to Water Heat pump; fully painted interior; solid oak internal doors; solid timber stairs; tarmacadam driveway to front and fitted kitchen by Terry Smith Kitchens.

There is accommodation for all the family with large dining area with patio doors off and a bright and spacious open plan kitchen.

Killeshin continues to grow as a community with many superb facilities to attract new and existing families in to this area. Especially Scoil Chomhghain Naofa, the school is modern, progressive with up to date technology and is within walking distance of the new houses.

The Help To Buy incentive for 1st time buyers is a maximum of 10% (maximum of €30,000) – so we encourage all 1st time buyers to apply to www.revenue.ie for this as it remains in place at the moment.

The BER is an A Rating – with The Air to Water heat pump system provides domestic hot water and efficient heating.

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing.