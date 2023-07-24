Quiz night fundraiser will remember much-loved Aisling

By Suzanne Pender

The family of a much-loved mother, daughter and sister will come together this Friday night to raise funds for a worthy cause in her name. A table quiz in memory of the late Aisling Nolan McDonald will take place this Friday night, 28 July, in the Fighting Cocks pub at 8.30pm in aid of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar.

Aisling from Graiguealug, Fighting Cocks and late of Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen died last March, just seven weeks after her cancer diagnosis. Her passing following such a short illness devastated Aisling’s family, friends and the many people who knew the popular teacher in St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen.

Aisling’s sisters Marcella Brennan and Gillian Cullen have decided to remember Aisling in a positive way by raising funds for the Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar.

The sisters will take on a walk in Vietnam this October and have set themselves the goal of raising €12,000 in Aisling’s name. All funds raised will go towards supporting families with loved ones attending St Luke’s, providing facilities and supports to make life easier for families faced with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

All are welcome to come along to the table quiz this Friday night. A table of four is €50, with prizes for first, second and third places and lots of spot prizes on the night and finger food served.