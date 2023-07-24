  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Special day for Reverend Paul as he’s instituted in St Mary’s

Special day for Reverend Paul as he’s instituted in St Mary’s

Monday, July 24, 2023

 

Rev Paul Fitzgerald (front, centre) surrounded by his fellow clergy, with Bishop Adrian Wilkinson (right)

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a definite sense of homecoming when Reverend Paul Fitzpatrick was instituted in St Mary’s Church at the weekend.

Rev Paul is originally from MacGamhna Road, Carlow, so there was a joyous atmosphere on Friday evening when more than 50 clergy and lay readers attended the ceremony. Before the ceremony, the clergy gathered in Carlow Town Hall to be robed and then made their way across Haymarket to St Mary’s Church.

Bishop Adrian Wilkinson celebrated the institution of Rev Paul, accompanied by wonderful music by church organist Sena Harenberg …

  • Full story and gallery in tomorrow’s paper

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices for Co Carlow

Monday, 24/07/23 - 4:57pm

New homes on Carlow/Laois border up for sale

Monday, 24/07/23 - 4:49pm

Man (34) refused bail over cannabis seizure after flight from LA

Monday, 24/07/23 - 4:48pm