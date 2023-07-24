Special day for Reverend Paul as he’s instituted in St Mary’s

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a definite sense of homecoming when Reverend Paul Fitzpatrick was instituted in St Mary’s Church at the weekend.

Rev Paul is originally from MacGamhna Road, Carlow, so there was a joyous atmosphere on Friday evening when more than 50 clergy and lay readers attended the ceremony. Before the ceremony, the clergy gathered in Carlow Town Hall to be robed and then made their way across Haymarket to St Mary’s Church.

Bishop Adrian Wilkinson celebrated the institution of Rev Paul, accompanied by wonderful music by church organist Sena Harenberg …