Town bus timetables are now available

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-anticipated Carlow Town Bus Service begins operation this Sunday, 30 July, running from 6am to midnight daily.

Full timetables and fares have been announced, with the adult fare at €1.60 for any journey, while a child fare is 90c. Leap cards will be available shortly with the adult fare with a leap card at €1.10 and 55c for a child 55. The fare for young adults (19-23)/students with a leap card is 55c. Free travel pass is accepted, as are cash fares. Bus depart every 30 minutes.

The timetable for the CW1 route from MSD to Tyndall College is available at https://buseireann.ie/timetables/CW1-1689767545.pdf

while the timetable for the second route CW2 from Wexford Road Business Park (Ken Blacks) to Barrow Valley Retail Park (Dunnes Stores) is available at https://buseireann.ie/timetables/CW2-1689767689.pdf