Woman dies in house fire in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Donegal.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at Carrick.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residence in the Carrick area of Co Donegal at approximately 5am today, Monday, 24th of July 2023.

“One woman aged in her 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”

While gardai have confirmed investigations are ongoing, it is not understood that foul play is suspected.Nobody else was injured in the blaze.