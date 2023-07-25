Death notices for Co Carlow

Eric Black

Village View, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his heart broken wife Elizabeth.

Pre-deceased by his parents John & Frances, brother Billy, sisters Maureen & Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth, daughters and sons Elizabeth, Frances, Tony, Patricia, Eric, Phyllis & Shanice, sons-in-law Steve, Louis, Johnny, Padraig & Mikey, daughters-in-law Jean & Rachel, grandchildren Chrissy, Bethany, Erika, Dean, Andrew, Joshua, Eva, Tristan, Anthony, Charles, Candice, Skye, Chloe, Alfie, Owen, Theo, Tyler, Charlie, Levi, Kerrie & Jack, great-granddaughter Skyla, brothers Sean & Gerry, sisters Bernie & Doreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, his many friends and work mates in Dan Morrissey.

May Eric’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 7pm and Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by private cremation.

Vinny (Seamus) Doran

Harrow Cross, Oldtown, Nurney, Co. Carlow. July 23rd 2023 (Peacefully) after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Tricia, sons James and David, daughters Catriona and Sophie, brothers Pat and Mick, sisters Kathleen, Allie, Pauline, Bridget, Carmel, Jenny, Frann and Mag, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Vinny’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence (R93 F674) on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm, with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House Private on Thursday morning, please. Vinny’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

Maurice O’Neill

Kilmurray, Ballon, Co. Carlow, peacefully in the loving care of Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody.

Maurice, beloved son of the late John & Mary and much loved brother of Jane Kehoe, Maureen Nolan, Joann Ippolito, Matt, Pat & John.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, brother-in-law Joseph Ippolito, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & friends.

May Maurice’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon, followed by removal to Saint Peter & Paul Church, Ballon arriving for 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.