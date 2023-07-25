Former chair of county council is laid to rest

By Suzanne Pender

A FORMER cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and a local councillor for three decades was laid to rest in her native Leighlinbridge at the weekend. Mary McDonald, Church Street, Leighlinbridge and Beechwood Nursing Home died peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny last Wednesday.

Ms McDonald was first elected to the council in 1974 and served as chairperson from 1991 to 1992, the third woman in the council’s history to hold the role. She continued as a local councillor until 2004.

Mary was actively involved and dedicated to her local community. She also was also heavily involved in the ICA, serving in a number of roles with the organisation.

Former taoiseach and Fine Gael leader John Bruton this week extended his sympathy to Mary’s brother, sisters and all her family. “She was deeply committed to the people of Leighlinbridge and surrounding areas. One highlight of her time was when, as chair of the council, she received the Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, whose ancestors came from her part of the county,” said Mr Bruton.

“Brian was a good friend of mine and it meant a lot to me that Mary received him so well. Mary was also associated with the provision of a new bridge across the Barrow,” he added.

Mr Bruton concluded that Mary’s values “exemplified those of Fine Gael. She was a lovely lady”.

Mary was predeceased by her sisters Sheila and Annie. She will be sadly missed by her brother Tom, sister-in-law Sheelagh, brother-in-law Hughie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass took place in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Friday, followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.