Frustration burns deep for Ní Shé after costly refereeing decision hurts Carlow dearly

CARLOW’S star forward, Clíodhna Ní Shé has described the referee’s decision to disallow her goal on Sunday at a critical stage of the All-Ireland Junior Cham0ionship semi-final against Down as one of the most bizarre moments of her sporting life. She also said that she came close to completely losing her cool with the match officials.

With her team trailing by a point with seven minutes to go, she had taken a chance with an indirect free when flighting her effort in towards the goal where the Down goalkeeper got her fingertips to the ball. It was a cast-iron goal for Carlow but then to Clíodhna’s horror the match officials refused to allow it.

Ní Shé immediately approached the referee looking for an explanation as to why the score was disallowed.

“He said the ball had already passed the line by the time the goalie touched it,” explained the Carlow player, who gave her own version of the incident.

“There is no physical way the ball had crossed the line. Without a shadow of a doubt the ball had not crossed the line. There is no way where the goalie was standing that if she had caught the ball she was standing inside the line and the whole ball had been inside the goal.”

After the controversy, a late Down goal sealed a 1-9 to 0-8 win and for the third consecutive year, Carlow have been denied at the semi-final stage. This is the most frustrating loss of the lot.

“I would say it was the closest I have ever come to losing it with a match-official. It was very confusing as well. Straightaway, he disallowed the goal before running in and talking to his umpires. It was as if he had already decided to disallow the goal and then he came up with an explanation,” speculated Ní Shé, who suggested some of the match officials had switched off as she held the ball in her hand.

“The minute the ball hit the back of the net he blew his whistle for a free out. That makes no sense. He went in and then they came up with a way of disallowing the goal. There is no further explanation. To be honest, I don’t think the umpires were expecting to have to do anything. It was an indirect free so you are not supposed to shoot from it. But if it touches a player and it did touch the keeper’s hands it is a goal. There is no chance the umpires were even looking at the goal. It is the most bizarre scenario that ever happened to me on a sports field.

“It took a long time to explain it. At that stage, he was not going to change his mind. I was very, very, very frustrated as everyone who was there could tell. It was a bit of a blur. I was very angry.”

