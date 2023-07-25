Housing trumps car parks

THE MAIN priority should be “putting a roof over people’s heads, not a car park” argued a local councillor.

A ‘Part VIII’ application was brought before members for the proposed development of two social housing units at Upper Main Street, Borris. The development was proposed by cllr Willie Quinn and seconded by cllr William Paton. Cllr Tommy Kinsella expressed concern that the proposal had gone ahead without adequate car parking.

“My concern is that we are very limited with car parking in that part of the town,” said cllr Kinsella.

However, cllr Quinn quickly remarked that the “main priority is housing, not car parking”.

“Let’s use this to put a roof over people’s heads,” he argued.