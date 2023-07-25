Patrick publishes first poetry book

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW resident has just realised a long-held dream after publishing his debut book of poetry.

***Different words, same old pen*** is a selection of poems by Patrick Mitchell, who has loved reading and writing poetry since he was young. Indeed, at the age of just 14 years’ old, Patrick scooped a Cecil Day Lewis award for his work.

“This is my first book and I’m absolutely over the moon,” said Patrick. He launched the book in The Irishman’s Bar, Carlow, surrounded by family and friends, including Chrissie and James Clarke, his guardians. Chrissie and James instilled a love of books in Patrick, while his grandfather Parkie Mitchell was also a poet.

Patrick is originally from Athy but has been living and working in Carlow for almost 20 years.

“I wanted to do everything locally so it was published by Azap Print on Castle Street and launched in The Irishman’s pub. It’s also for sale in Swan’s Electrical, where Patrick works, and in the All About Carlow art gallery on Tullow Street.

Priced at €12, the book of poems can also be ordered through Patrick’s Facebook page, Poetry by Patrick Mitchell.

Patrick will be reading a selection of his poems during the upcoming Carlow Fringe Festival on Friday 4 August in An Gáirdín Beo, Carlow from 6pm.