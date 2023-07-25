The Samaritans open a new office in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

“THERE is someone there to listen no matter what hour that people may find themselves in need of a listening ear.” That was the message from The Samaritans as the charity opened a new satellite branch at Governey Square, Carlow recently.

The branch opening is the culmination of a vision by the Kilkenny/Carlow branch, which has been in operation for over 25 years.

The official opening began with a walk from Milford Lock to Carlow, led by well-known jockey Danny Mullins. Despite the inclement weather, more than 50 walkers braved the elements and enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere of camaraderie. Following the walk, the group enjoyed refreshments at St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, which put on a fabulous spread for the guests.

The official opening was performed by Bobby Quinn, who has kindly provided the premises for Samaritans, and cllr Andrea Dalton, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

Kilkenny/Carlow branch director Anne Lennon spoke of how Samaritans was founded in Ireland 70 years ago and its mission remains the same: that fewer people die by suicide.

“We are conscious of the ongoing need for our service, which supports callers with whatever they are going though as a safe place to listen and talk their thoughts out loud. The need for our service has never been greater, with a lot of services closed at 5pm or 6pm and we are one of few services that are 24/7,” said Anne.

“We have finished our first training programme in Carlow and have nine new volunteers trained and currently being mentored. The training programme is rigorous and certainly supports the new volunteer when they commence listening duties,” explained Anne.

“So, for all of you here today, my message to you is: there is someone there to listen, no matter what hour that people may find themselves in need of a listening ear. We want to spread that awareness. We are always looking to recruit new volunteers, so if you are interested in this role, be it as a listening volunteer or as support volunteers, please talk to us,” said Anne.

Anne thanked Bobby and Mary Quinn. “Without you, we would not have our branch and be providing this valuable service to the Carlow community.”

She also thanked Isobel Brooker and Fr John Dunphy, who supported them every step along the way, and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who made the introductions and initiated the conversation with the St Clare’s community.

“There are a lot of local businesses who have supported us discreetly with practical support to get our building fully functioning for its intended purpose,” said Anne.

“I would particularly like to give credit to two people, without whom this would not have occurred. That is Donal Ryan, our former director, and Ray Lennon. Donal had this vision for a branch in Carlow and pursued it with huge ambition and energy, and Ray was there every step of the way, engaging with builders, electricians, furniture, phones and so forth, to make sure we had a fully-functional branch,” said Anne.

“Thank you to the community of Carlow for such a warm welcome and for coming out today to support us. We look forward to being a part of this community for many years to come,” she concluded.

According to the latest figures, the Kilkenny/Carlow branch received 20,000 calls in 2021 and volunteers spent approximately 4,000 hours on the phone and answered almost 2,000 emails.