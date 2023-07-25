Unique Carlow town propery comes on market

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

This Carlow town property on the Hanover Road is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly unique residence located in one of Carlow’s most desirable areas. Kelberg is located only minutes walk away from all that Carlow town has to offer whilst enjoying fabulous mature gardens extending to c. 0.42 acres.  The original dwelling has been extended over the years and now offers a spacious c. 2,100sq.ft. 4 bedroom home that can be adapted to the individual home owners own needs.  Tasteful and well appointed living space comprises:  entrance hall, sitting room, living/dining room, kitchen/dining room, shower room, study/snug, 4 bedrooms (Master with ensuite bathroom), Guest w.c. BER: F.  Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow.  Tel: 059 9132500.  More information here.

