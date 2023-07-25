Younity family fun in Carlow town

Sean and Maria Heaney and Lucille Solomon were pictured at the Younity Church Family Day in Hanover Park, Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Elizabeth Lee

THE rain managed to stay away for a few hours so the Younity community group could host its annual family fun day in peace at Hanover Park, Carlow.

Children, young people and their parents all gathered in the park for delicious barbecued food before enjoying some live music. The youngsters also got to get their faces painted, while games with prizes sponsored by local businesses were played with great gusto.

The event has been hosted by the Younity community group in Carlow town for a number of years now.

It is a Christian-based community group that uses a holistic approach to issues that young people face.

Jolly O’Rock, one of the main organisers behind the popular barbecue, said: “The rain only started at the end of the afternoon so we were lucky!”

Jolly and the organisers would like to thank the following church groups for their support – Carlow RCCG Hephzibah Parish, Carlow Presbyterian Church, Athy Kingdom Life Church and the Carlow Assembly of God Ireland Ministry Church.

They would also like to thank Carlow Credit Union, SignaCare Killerig Nursing Home, Carlow County Council, Paddy The Turk Barbers, Carlow Apache Pizza, Carlow McDonald’s and Carlow Supermac’s, who gave vouchers and other prizes.

