Beautiful Clashganny House Restaurant celebrates 10 years

Karen and Rob White had a dream of owning their own restaurant and 10 years ago, that dream came true when they opened Clashganny House Restaurant, just outside Borris village.

The premises was an old miller’s house situated just minutes away from one of the south east’s most beautiful and tranquil settings, Clashganny Lock.

“We went to view the house and we immediately had a vision for it. It had been disused for many years and it was all overgrown but we saw the beauty in it. The outside of the house itself didn’t need that much work because they’re granite walls and in the garden, there were the most beautiful trees, some of which would be over 200 years old,” explained Karen.

Rob, as the head chef in the renowned Monart Spa Hotel, and Karen’s career in front of house meant that they were perfectly ready for their new venture. The couple knew that they needed a place where they could both work and live and raise their children so Clashganny House suited that vision, too. Ten years ago, they were the busy parents of Joey, now 14, and Áine, now 12 while their third child, Róisín arrived eight years ago.

The couple worked hard, building up their business, raising the restaurant’s profile and establishing a connection with their food suppliers and customers alike.

Pretty soon, the awards started to come, the first one being Best Newcomer in Georgina Campbell’s Irish Restaurant Awards and since then they’ve garnered plenty of other accolades, including several from the Restaurant Association, winning Best Customer Service in 2014, 2020 and just recently in 2023.

“We just got that last award so it was a lovely way to mark our ten years. What’s the secret of our success? I don’t know!” laughs Karen. “It’s probably the mix of both of us. We work well together and really know each other. I don’t interfere with the kitchen and he doesn’t interfere with the front-of-house. We trust each other’s decisions.”

The restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm and for Sunday lunch from 12.30pm.

They’re also hosting barbecue evenings every Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm for the summer months.

The restaurant, nestling in the heart of south Co Carlow and sitting near the Kilkenny boarder is a destination restaurant.

“Many of our customers look forward to coming here as they may be celebrating a special occasion or it’s a special treat for them,” said Karen. Over the past 10 years, we’ve always been too busy to celebrate our own achievements so this year, we decided to mark our tenth anniversary. Ten years ago we had a vision for Clashganny House. I believed in Rob and he believed in me and here we are! It’s a very special place,” smiled Karen.

*** To make a reservation for dinner, lunch or for the barbecue, please phone 059 9771003.