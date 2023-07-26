Carlow Fringe Arts Festival takes place on August Bank Holiday weekend

By Elizabeth Lee

MUSIC, art, dancing and more than a little craic are in store when the hard-working and inventive crew behind Carlow Fringe Arts Festival host their annual event over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“It should be a fun festival. We have a low budget but we can do a lot with what we’ve got,” said Maurice O’Reilly, secretary of the organising committee, which is headed up by Deimante Stankevicite.

Two of Carlow town’s best community spaces – An Gairdín Beo in Rathnapish and The Exchange on Potato Market – will be venues for many of the festival’s events.

On Friday 4 August from 6pm, an event called Fiddles and Diddles will take place. Curated by musician David Ayers, punters can expect a lively mix of music, poetry and song. There will be art demonstrations such as by water colourist Roland Byrne and textile artist Maureen Murphy, while there will also be yoga sessions and tours of the garden.

“An Gairdín Beo is a beautiful place to spend a relaxing evening, especially during this event,” said Maurice.

The Exchange will host music sessions on Saturday and Sunday, while there will also be an art exhibition by local artists. Around the corner on Tullow Street, the Made in Carlow art gallery will also exhibit paintings and crafts by local people.

The tiny venue of Club d’Art in Pembroke will host veteran musician Niall Toner on Saturday, while rock band Monroe will play an acoustic set the following evening. On Monday, a literary soirée will take place, with writers Angela Keogh, John MacKenna and Shannon O’Doherty reading from their work. All the gigs in Club d’Art begin at 8pm.

Throughout the weekend, expect to hear multiple renditions of the Ed Sheerin back catalogue as aspiring musicians take part in a busking competition. Local rock artist Gala Hutton will be joined by a mystery judge in deciding who will scoop the cash prizes on offer!