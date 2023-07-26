Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tom Doyle, Kill

Tullow, Co. Carlow – 25th July 2023 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Liz and Peg. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, sons Rob and his partner Shona and Tom, sister Norah, sister-in-law Peg, grandchildren Bobby, Page and Fiadh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) this Thursday evening from 5 o’c concluding at 8 o’c. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Friday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.